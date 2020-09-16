Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price has collected 12.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE :TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Tapestry, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.90, which is $2.9 above the current price. TPR currently public float of 274.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPR was 5.77M shares.

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR stocks went up by 12.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.71% and a quarterly performance of 12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Tapestry, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.32% for TPR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $24 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPR reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for TPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Buy” to TPR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

TPR Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Tapestry, Inc. saw -37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who bought 12,980 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Aug 19. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 33,756 shares of Tapestry, Inc., valued at $198,205 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Tapestry, Inc., bought 7,100 shares at $14.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 20,776 shares at $100,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.94 for the present operating margin

+65.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry, Inc. stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.09. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.37. Total debt to assets is 56.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 149.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.