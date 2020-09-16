Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 23 hours ago that CenturyLink Has a New Name and Old Problems

Is It Worth Investing in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE :CTL) Right Now?

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTL is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for CenturyLink, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.69, which is -$1.33 below the current price. CTL currently public float of 991.49M and currently shorts hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTL was 11.50M shares.

CTL’s Market Performance

CTL stocks went up by 3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly performance of 5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for CenturyLink, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for CTL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CTL by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CTL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CTL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 2nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Sell” to CTL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 1st of the current year.

CTL Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTL rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, CenturyLink, Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTL starting from Jones Hal, who bought 265 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Jun 18. After this action, Jones Hal now owns 16,704 shares of CenturyLink, Inc., valued at $2,687 using the latest closing price.

Jones Hal, the Director of CenturyLink, Inc., sold 265 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Jones Hal is holding 16,439 shares at $2,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for CenturyLink, Inc. stands at -23.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), the company’s capital structure generated 270.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 250.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.