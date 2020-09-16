Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AXT, Inc. (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 6.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that AXT Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ :AXTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AXT, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.03, which is $2.45 above the current price. AXTI currently public float of 38.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTI was 393.38K shares.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXTI stocks went up by 6.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.93% and a quarterly performance of 5.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for AXT, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for AXTI stocks with a simple moving average of 28.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2017.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, AXT, Inc. saw 22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 1,724,019 shares of AXT, Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

CHEN JESSE, the Director of AXT, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that CHEN JESSE is holding 133,056 shares at $53,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38 for the present operating margin

+29.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT, Inc. stands at -3.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AXT, Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.