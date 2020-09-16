Search
Here’s Our Rant About Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

by Ethane Eddington

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went down by -4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s stock price has collected -5.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 23 hours ago that Carnival’s stock takes a dive after plans for stock offering, increased ship disposals

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE :RCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCL is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Royal Caribbean Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.92, which is -$10.77 below the current price. RCL currently public float of 178.12M and currently shorts hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCL was 12.27M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stocks went down by -5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.88% and a quarterly performance of 8.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Royal Caribbean Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.57% for RCL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $48 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the value of $56. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “ Equal Weight” to RCL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

RCL Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.01. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw -49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from A WILHELMSEN A S, who sold 600,000 shares at the price of $63.67 back on Aug 25. After this action, A WILHELMSEN A S now owns 18,099,253 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $38,202,172 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Group, sold 600,000 shares at $63.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 23,134,512 shares at $38,202,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.87 for the present operating margin
  • +33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at +17.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 38.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

