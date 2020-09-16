Here’s Our Rant About ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP Recognized as Star Performer and Global Leader by Everest Group

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE :MAN) Right Now?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAN is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.18, which is $5.58 above the current price. MAN currently public float of 57.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAN was 543.49K shares.

MAN’s Market Performance

MAN stocks went down by -3.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of -3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for ManpowerGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.39% for MAN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $54 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “ Underweight” to MAN, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

MAN Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.88. In addition, ManpowerGroup Inc. saw -29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from SWAN MARA E, who sold 2,530 shares at the price of $95.71 back on Feb 06. After this action, SWAN MARA E now owns 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc., valued at $242,146 using the latest closing price.

Boswell Gina, the Director of ManpowerGroup Inc., sold 5,000 shares at $94.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Boswell Gina is holding 7,141 shares at $472,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.45 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup Inc. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.03. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.84. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.