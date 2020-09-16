Search
Here’s Our Rant About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

by Melissa Arnold

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock price has collected -1.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Dollar Tree Announces the Opening of Its 25th and 26th U.S. Distribution Centers

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ :DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Dollar Tree, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.46, which is $19.52 above the current price. DLTR currently public float of 233.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLTR was 2.22M shares.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR stocks went down by -1.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.31% and a quarterly performance of -2.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Dollar Tree, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.62% for DLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $115 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 6th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “ Buy” to DLTR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.36. In addition, Dollar Tree, Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from McNeely Richard L, who sold 2,521 shares at the price of $94.45 back on Sep 02. After this action, McNeely Richard L now owns 266 shares of Dollar Tree, Inc., valued at $238,113 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs David A., the Chief Strategy Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc., sold 7,457 shares at $99.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Jacobs David A. is holding 7,806 shares at $738,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.79 for the present operating margin
  • +29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree, Inc. stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 160.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 51.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 135.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 220.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

