Here’s Our Rant About Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.72. The company's stock price has collected 10.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cree, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.46, which is $1.56 above the current price. CREE currently public float of 109.09M and currently shorts hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.12M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went up by 10.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.03% and a quarterly performance of 5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Cree, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of 25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CREE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $27.50 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CREE reach a price target of $27.50. The rating they have provided for CREE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CREE, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

CREE Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.31. In addition, Cree, Inc. saw 39.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREE starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $45.87 back on Nov 01. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 13,659 shares of Cree, Inc., valued at $91,738 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+25.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cree, Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cree, Inc. (CREE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.06. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -4.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.