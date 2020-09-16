Search
Here’s How Your Trade WORK Aggressively Right Now

by Nicola Day

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock price has collected -12.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/12/20 that A Big Pension Sold Apple, Microsoft, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is $4.79 above the current price. WORK currently public float of 477.72M and currently shorts hold a 12.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 18.17M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went down by -12.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.59% and a quarterly performance of -20.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Slack Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.61% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of -6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WORK stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WORK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WORK in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WORK reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for WORK stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on July 24th, 2020.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to WORK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

WORK Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, Slack Technologies, Inc. saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Henderson Cal, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Sep 08. After this action, Henderson Cal now owns 115,755 shares of Slack Technologies, Inc., valued at $45,015 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Cal, the Chief Technology Officer of Slack Technologies, Inc., sold 1,500 shares at $30.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Henderson Cal is holding 117,255 shares at $46,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -88.49 for the present operating margin
  • +84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Quick Links