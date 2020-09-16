Here’s How Your Trade OMF Aggressively Right Now

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that OneMain Holdings to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for OneMain Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.76, which is $5.57 above the current price. OMF currently public float of 129.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMF was 916.84K shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stocks went up by 7.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.34% and a quarterly performance of 26.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for OneMain Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.28% for OMF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush , on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the value of $35. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2019.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to OMF, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.86. In addition, OneMain Holdings, Inc. saw -13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Conrad Micah R., who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $18.86 back on May 13. After this action, Conrad Micah R. now owns 25,299 shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc., valued at $47,150 using the latest closing price.

Levine Jay N., the Director of OneMain Holdings, Inc., bought 20,000 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Levine Jay N. is holding 2,673,519 shares at $437,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.68 for the present operating margin

+85.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings, Inc. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 401.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.06. Total debt to assets is 76.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 377.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.