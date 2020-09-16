Here’s How Your Trade ATO Aggressively Right Now

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE :ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atmos Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.83, which is $18.26 above the current price. ATO currently public float of 121.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATO was 838.87K shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.63% and a quarterly performance of -9.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Atmos Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for ATO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $112.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the value of $120. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Equal-Weight” to ATO, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

ATO Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.26. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from YOHO FRANK H, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $99.48 back on Aug 26. After this action, YOHO FRANK H now owns 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $149,220 using the latest closing price.

Sampson Richard A, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, bought 500 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sampson Richard A is holding 6,500 shares at $51,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.71 for the present operating margin

+35.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +17.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 69.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.99. Total debt to assets is 28.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.