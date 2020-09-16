Search
eBay Inc. (EBAY) Just Got Our Attention

by Denise Gardner

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/20 that EBay Founder Pierre Omidyar Steps Down From Board

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for eBay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 22 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.17, which is $9.97 above the current price. EBAY currently public float of 664.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 9.86M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.01% and a quarterly performance of 7.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for eBay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.32% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 21.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $37 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Hold” to EBAY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.00. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Huber Marie Oh, who sold 53,869 shares at the price of $55.31 back on Aug 28. After this action, Huber Marie Oh now owns 55,929 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $2,979,494 using the latest closing price.

Jones Wendy Elizabeth, the SVP, Global Customer Exp & Ops of eBay Inc., sold 41,034 shares at $58.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Jones Wendy Elizabeth is holding 0 shares at $2,380,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.62 for the present operating margin
  • +76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +16.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 180.10, with 26.50 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 293.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 251.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

