Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)?

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went down by -7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company's stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Syneos Health, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.38, which is $16.25 above the current price. SYNH currently public float of 61.30M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNH was 646.35K shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.28% and a quarterly performance of 10.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Syneos Health, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.54% for SYNH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $45 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 7th, 2020.

William Blair gave a rating of “ Outperform” to SYNH, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

SYNH Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.30. In addition, Syneos Health, Inc. saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Macdonald Alistair, who sold 10,289 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Macdonald Alistair now owns 246,687 shares of Syneos Health, Inc., valued at $669,464 using the latest closing price.

Macdonald Alistair, the Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health, Inc., sold 37,868 shares at $60.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Macdonald Alistair is holding 261,154 shares at $2,277,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+16.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health, Inc. stands at +2.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.29. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 96.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.08. Total debt to assets is 39.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.