Search
Home Business
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

by Melissa Arnold

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE :KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.94, which is $4.83 above the current price. KDP currently public float of 534.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDP was 3.72M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for KDP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the value of $27. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 9th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Buy” to KDP, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

KDP Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.38. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sold 12,506,825 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Sep 09. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 158,218,223 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $362,697,925 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., bought 20,000 shares at $29.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 60,000 shares at $581,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.39 for the present operating margin
  • +55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 6.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 66.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.07. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels LVS After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Nicola Day - 0
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went up by 52.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Business

Why (PSX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Nicola Day - 0
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went up by 52.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (PSX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Nicola Day - 0
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went up by 52.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HPQ Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Nicola Day - 0
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (PSX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Nicola Day - 0
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Fastenal Company (FAST)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.88. The...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels F After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) went up by 6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wayfair Inc. (W)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links