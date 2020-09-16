CME Group Inc. (CME) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that CME Group Global Head of Financial and OTC Products and Managing Director of Investor Relations to Present at Raymond James North American Equities Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $177.53, which is $11.18 above the current price. CME currently public float of 353.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.74M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 0.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly performance of -4.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for CME Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $223 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $176. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CME, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

CME Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.61. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from GEPSMAN MARTIN J, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $173.52 back on Sep 02. After this action, GEPSMAN MARTIN J now owns 30,617 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $867,600 using the latest closing price.

Cutinho Sunil, the Sr MD & President CME Clearing of CME Group Inc., sold 5,600 shares at $178.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Cutinho Sunil is holding 33,803 shares at $996,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.61 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +43.37. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 16.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.41. Total debt to assets is 5.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.