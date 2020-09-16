Search
Can SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE :SLQT) Right Now?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SelectQuote, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is $9.55 above the current price. SLQT currently public float of 114.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLQT was 1.12M shares.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SLQT stocks went up by 14.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.50% and a quarterly performance of -17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for SelectQuote, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.15% for SLQT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $32 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SLQT Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +14.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, SelectQuote, Inc. saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +25.08 for the present operating margin
  • +68.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote, Inc. stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at 23.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.20.

Based on SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.37. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Quick Links