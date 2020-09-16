Can Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Remain Competitive?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 23 hours ago that Semiconductor stocks are hot, and these numbers say they have more room to run

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Analog Devices, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.80, which is $22.34 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 368.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.27M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.96% and a quarterly performance of -5.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Analog Devices, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

Edward Jones, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADI, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

ADI Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.25. In addition, Analog Devices, Inc. saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sold 27,500 shares at the price of $115.13 back on Sep 04. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 24,207 shares of Analog Devices, Inc., valued at $3,165,962 using the latest closing price.

Hassett Joseph, the SVP, Industrial and Consumer of Analog Devices, Inc., sold 11,128 shares at $119.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Hassett Joseph is holding 16,853 shares at $1,329,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.02 for the present operating margin

+59.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at +22.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.96. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 25.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.