A Lesson to Learn: The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Georgia Power prepares for Hurricane Sally

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Southern Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.38, which is $6.52 above the current price. SO currently public float of 1.05B and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 4.17M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of -5.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.97% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $48 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SO, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on May 4th of the current year.

SO Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.47. In addition, The Southern Company saw -16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from GRAIN DAVID J, who sold 10,291 shares at the price of $52.92 back on Sep 08. After this action, GRAIN DAVID J now owns 500 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $544,594 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Anthony L, the Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power of The Southern Company, bought 1,805 shares at $55.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Wilson Anthony L is holding 35,033 shares at $99,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.30 for the present operating margin

+30.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +22.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 175.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.66. Total debt to assets is 41.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 157.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.