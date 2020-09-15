Why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is in Such Horrid Condition

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss the Future of Data-Driven Revenue at Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.53, which is $20.8 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 51.99M and currently shorts hold a 12.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 2.23M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.92% and a quarterly performance of -33.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -17.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +1.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.08. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from TA ASSOCIATES, L.P., who sold 8,197,378 shares at the price of $35.80 back on Aug 24. After this action, TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $293,445,639 using the latest closing price.

TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L., the Director of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sold 8,197,378 shares at $35.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L. is holding 0 shares at $293,445,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.91 for the present operating margin

+70.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -26.59. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.99.