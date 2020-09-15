We Analyzed the Future Direction of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Here is What We Found

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Physicians Realty Trust Receives Credit Rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE :DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Physicians Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.47, which is $0.78 above the current price. DOC currently public float of 206.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOC was 1.74M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stocks went down by -0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Physicians Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for DOC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 7th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “ Buy” to DOC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 1st of the current year.

DOC Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who bought 2,800 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Aug 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 48,963 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,764 using the latest closing price.

Klein Daniel M, the SVP – Deputy CIO of Physicians Realty Trust, sold 4,208 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Klein Daniel M is holding 43,791 shares at $75,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+35.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +17.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.