We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The company's stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Match Group Holdings II, LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.12, which is $17.46 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 73.46M and currently shorts hold a 15.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 3.67M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly performance of 22.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Match Group Holdings II, LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 27.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $86 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 7th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to MTCH, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

MTCH Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +2.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.64. In addition, Match Group Holdings II, LLC saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Schiffman Glenn, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $115.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, Schiffman Glenn now owns 9,898 shares of Match Group Holdings II, LLC, valued at $5,758,676 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Holdings II, LLC, sold 50,000 shares at $116.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 9,898 shares at $5,831,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.