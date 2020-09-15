Search
Wall Street Pummels SINT After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 25.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that SINTX Technologies Announces New Antiviral Test Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :SINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sintx Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is -$1.89 below the current price. SINT currently public float of 24.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINT was 10.29M shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT stocks went up by 25.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.88% and a quarterly performance of 134.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for Sintx Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for SINT stocks with a simple moving average of 50.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SINT stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SINT in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2019.

SINT Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +25.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8117. In addition, Sintx Technologies, Inc. saw 26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from O’Brien David Francis, who bought 269 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 27. After this action, O’Brien David Francis now owns 5,746 shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc., valued at $409 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien David Francis, the Chief Operating Officer of Sintx Technologies, Inc., bought 5,477 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that O’Brien David Francis is holding 5,477 shares at $9,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -957.04 for the present operating margin
  • +20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. stands at -696.23. The total capital return value is set at -83.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98. Equity return is now at value -145.40, with -101.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.15. Total debt to assets is 24.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1,648.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Quick Links