Wall Street Pummels AMTI After Recent Earnings Report

by Melissa Arnold

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) went up by 16.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.84. The company’s stock price has collected 22.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Applied Molecular Transport Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Study of Oral AMT-101 in Ulcerative Colitis

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is $3.56 above the current price. AMTI currently public float of 24.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTI was 307.55K shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

AMTI stocks went up by 22.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.44% and a quarterly performance of 14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.39% for AMTI stocks with a simple moving average of 32.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $32 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTI reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for AMTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

AMTI Trading at 36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares surge +35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +22.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.09. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw 73.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -105.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.79.

