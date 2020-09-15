Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels AMT After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/12/20 that Philip Morris and American Tower Boost Their Dividends

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE :AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $284.35, which is $30.45 above the current price. AMT currently public float of 442.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMT was 1.61M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.26% and a quarterly performance of -3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for American Tower Corporation (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.85% for AMT stocks with a simple moving average of 5.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $296 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $296. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on June 5th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.47. In addition, American Tower Corporation (REIT) saw 10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from Vondran Steven O, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $248.44 back on Sep 01. After this action, Vondran Steven O now owns 22,224 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT), valued at $372,660 using the latest closing price.

Vondran Steven O, the EVP & President, U.S. Tower of American Tower Corporation (REIT), sold 1,334 shares at $259.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Vondran Steven O is holding 22,224 shares at $345,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +27.05 for the present operating margin
  • +47.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at +24.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.69. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 614.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.00. Total debt to assets is 72.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 546.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy News Corporation (NWSA)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)

Related Articles

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
Trending

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Sempra Energy (SRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels TTI After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CoreCivic, Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Deere & Company (DE) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (CLDR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Nicola Day - 0
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links