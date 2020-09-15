Search
Wall Street Pummels ABIO After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that ARCA Biopharma Announces Completion of FDA Pre-IND Consultation Under Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program for AB201 as a Potential Treatment for Severe COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ :ABIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABIO is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ARCA biopharma, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$5.26 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ABIO was 818.80K shares.

ABIO’s Market Performance

ABIO stocks went up by 8.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.80% and a quarterly performance of -32.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for ARCA biopharma, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for ABIO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABIO stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABIO in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2018.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABIO reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for ABIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 9th, 2013.

ABIO Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABIO rose by +24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, ARCA biopharma, Inc. saw -16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABIO

The total capital return value is set at -85.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.37. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -53.30 for asset returns.

Based on ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

