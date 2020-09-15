The Chart for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected 26.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Kintara Therapeutics Completes Final Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement For an Aggregate of $25 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$1.62 below the current price. KTRA currently public float of 10.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 922.60K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went up by 26.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.66% and a quarterly performance of 45.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.04% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 118.30% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 50.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares surge +39.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2883. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. saw 134.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -226.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -217.44.