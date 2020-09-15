The Chart for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Guardant Health to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Guardant Health, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.22, which is $6.85 above the current price. GH currently public float of 91.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 811.08K shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went up by 13.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.35% and a quarterly performance of 27.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Guardant Health, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.78% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of 27.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $110 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

GH Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.99. In addition, Guardant Health, Inc. saw 32.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from MERESMAN STANLEY J, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $94.22 back on Sep 10. After this action, MERESMAN STANLEY J now owns 4,059 shares of Guardant Health, Inc., valued at $471,100 using the latest closing price.

CLARK IAN T, the Director of Guardant Health, Inc., sold 9,146 shares at $89.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that CLARK IAN T is holding 4,643 shares at $816,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.23 for the present operating margin

+67.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health, Inc. stands at -35.29. The total capital return value is set at -11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.38. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -69.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.21.