Search
Home Business
Business

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Just Got Our Attention

by Daisy Galbraith

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.93, which is $17.3 above the current price. TROW currently public float of 223.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.06M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly performance of 3.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.66% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 2nd, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROW, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 8th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.57. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from MacLellan Robert F., who sold 10,500 shares at the price of $136.45 back on Aug 14. After this action, MacLellan Robert F. now owns 23,927 shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., valued at $1,432,711 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Andrew C., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., sold 3,500 shares at $139.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that McCormick Andrew C. is holding 51,930 shares at $486,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +45.50 for the present operating margin
  • +83.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stands at +36.95. The total capital return value is set at 33.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.11. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Related Articles

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
Trending

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Sempra Energy (SRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Nicola Day - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels TTI After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CoreCivic, Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Deere & Company (DE) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (CLDR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Nicola Day - 0
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links