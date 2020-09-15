T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Just Got Our Attention

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2020

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.93, which is $17.3 above the current price. TROW currently public float of 223.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.06M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly performance of 3.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.66% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 2nd, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROW, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 8th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.57. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from MacLellan Robert F., who sold 10,500 shares at the price of $136.45 back on Aug 14. After this action, MacLellan Robert F. now owns 23,927 shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., valued at $1,432,711 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Andrew C., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., sold 3,500 shares at $139.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that McCormick Andrew C. is holding 51,930 shares at $486,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+83.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stands at +36.95. The total capital return value is set at 33.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.11. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.