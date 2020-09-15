Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Denise Gardner

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 16.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Opendoor, a Leading Digital Platform for Residential Real Estate, Announces Plans to Become Publicly-traded via Merger with Social Capital Hedosophia

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE :IPOB) Right Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOB currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOB was 460.82K shares.

IPOB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.54% for IPOB stocks with a simple moving average of 33.76% for the last 200 days.

IPOB Trading at 33.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOB rose by +25.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II saw 20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCitigroup Inc. (C) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy (PSTV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links