Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 16.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Opendoor, a Leading Digital Platform for Residential Real Estate, Announces Plans to Become Publicly-traded via Merger with Social Capital Hedosophia

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE :IPOB) Right Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOB currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOB was 460.82K shares.

IPOB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.54% for IPOB stocks with a simple moving average of 33.76% for the last 200 days.

IPOB Trading at 33.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOB rose by +25.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II saw 20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.