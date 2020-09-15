Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went up by 13.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $2.8 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 12.69M and currently shorts hold a 35.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 1.34M shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went up by 5.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.27% and a quarterly performance of 4.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.64% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -25.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 7th of the previous year 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 7th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at 39.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +37.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. saw -59.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Vintage Capital Management LLC, who sold 300,692 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jun 10. After this action, Vintage Capital Management LLC now owns 640,100 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., valued at $4,439,236 using the latest closing price.

Vintage Capital Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., sold 559,208 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Vintage Capital Management LLC is holding 940,792 shares at $10,332,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.67 for the present operating margin

+12.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. stands at -0.60. The total capital return value is set at 1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 198.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.48. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 186.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.