Search
Home Trending
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

by Nicola Day

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Ladder Capital Corp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE :LADR) Right Now?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LADR is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ladder Capital Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.42, which is $2.81 above the current price. LADR currently public float of 99.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LADR was 1.06M shares.

LADR’s Market Performance

LADR stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Ladder Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for LADR stocks with a simple moving average of -31.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LADR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LADR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for LADR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LADR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $11 based on the research report published on May 6th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LADR reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for LADR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 3rd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Buy” to LADR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 2nd of the current year.

LADR Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LADR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LADR fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp saw -57.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LADR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +27.62 for the present operating margin
  • +86.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ladder Capital Corp stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), the company’s capital structure generated 333.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.92. Total debt to assets is 72.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 185.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Previous articleAbraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Just Got Our Attention
Next articleWhy Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links