Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Mueller Water Products to Participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE :MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mueller Water Products, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $0.84 above the current price. MWA currently public float of 155.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWA was 718.70K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 19.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for MWA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on April 8th of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWA reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MWA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “ Sector Perform” to MWA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

MWA Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Mueller Water Products, Inc. saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C., who sold 25,806 shares at the price of $11.11 back on Sep 02. After this action, FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. now owns 51,913 shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc., valued at $286,749 using the latest closing price.

ZAKAS MARIETTA EDMUNDS, the EVP and CFO of Mueller Water Products, Inc., sold 34,965 shares at $11.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that ZAKAS MARIETTA EDMUNDS is holding 268,165 shares at $395,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.28 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products, Inc. stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 75.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.06. Total debt to assets is 32.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.