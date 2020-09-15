Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price has collected -6.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Vuzix Announces Support for Oculogx’s Omnichannel Fulfillment Product Suite to Support the Growing Trend in E-Commerce Curbside Delivery

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI) Right Now?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vuzix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $2.74 above the current price. VUZI currently public float of 34.66M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VUZI was 2.67M shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stocks went down by -6.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.90% and a quarterly performance of 71.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.96% for Vuzix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.94% for VUZI stocks with a simple moving average of 70.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $66 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VUZI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for VUZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2016.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares surge +16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 103.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-398.26 for the present operating margin

-102.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -93.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.11. Equity return is now at value -103.50, with -89.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.