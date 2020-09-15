Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)

by Ethane Eddington

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Precigen to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ :PGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Precigen, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$5.2 below the current price. PGEN currently public float of 145.15M and currently shorts hold a 18.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.35M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.40% and a quarterly performance of 15.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Precigen, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for PGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 8th of the current year 2020.

PGEN Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Precigen, Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who bought 400,866 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Aug 12. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 13,495,622 shares of Precigen, Inc., valued at $1,707,689 using the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the Executive Chairman of Precigen, Inc., bought 808,518 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 13,216,701 shares at $3,638,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -191.14 for the present operating margin
  • +32.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen, Inc. stands at -227.25. The total capital return value is set at -38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.17. Equity return is now at value -295.00, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 345.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.57. Total debt to assets is 52.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -9.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 293.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Quick Links