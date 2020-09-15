Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)

by Daisy Galbraith

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price has collected 1.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Evergy Announces Chief Executive Officer Terry Bassham to Retire

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Evergy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.57, which is $12.54 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 226.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 2.37M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went up by 1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of -11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Evergy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on August 3rd, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ Outperform” to EVRG, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on June 4th of the current year.

EVRG Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.09. In addition, Evergy, Inc. saw -18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Bryant Kevin E., who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $58.13 back on May 18. After this action, Bryant Kevin E. now owns 23,526 shares of Evergy, Inc., valued at $232,520 using the latest closing price.

SOMMA ANTHONY D, the EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Evergy, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at $58.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SOMMA ANTHONY D is holding 46,011 shares at $116,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.04 for the present operating margin
  • +30.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy, Inc. stands at +13.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 117.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.09. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 103.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

