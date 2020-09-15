Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) went up by 15.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.37. The company’s stock price has collected 35.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Clovis Oncology Announces Oral Plenary Session Presentation at International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) Digital Annual Global Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLVS is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clovis Oncology, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $2 above the current price. CLVS currently public float of 85.08M and currently shorts hold a 42.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVS was 4.53M shares.

CLVS’s Market Performance

CLVS stocks went up by 35.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.15% and a quarterly performance of -2.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for Clovis Oncology, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.67% for CLVS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CLVS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Underperform” to CLVS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 9th of the current year.

CLVS Trading at 20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +45.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVS rose by +35.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Clovis Oncology, Inc. saw -32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVS starting from Gross Paul Edward, who sold 435 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Sep 03. After this action, Gross Paul Edward now owns 26,704 shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc., valued at $2,306 using the latest closing price.

IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, the See Remarks of Clovis Oncology, Inc., sold 553 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that IVERS-READ GILLIAN C is holding 211,296 shares at $2,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-256.85 for the present operating margin

+75.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clovis Oncology, Inc. stands at -280.01. The total capital return value is set at -58.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.72. Equity return is now at value 316.90, with -58.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.