Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

by Ethane Eddington

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 8.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock price has collected -6.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Report Further Progress on Planned Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781,250.00, which is -$0.51 below the current price. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 1.62M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -6.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.72% and a quarterly performance of -67.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.00% for Camber Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.88% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -61.38% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -35.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5667. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -75.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1214.36 for the present operating margin
  • -25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Quick Links