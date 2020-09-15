Lexington Realty Trust (LXP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Lexington Realty Trust Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers for up to $300.0 Million Combined Aggregate Principal Amount of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE :LXP) Right Now?

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXP is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lexington Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.35, which is $0.06 above the current price. LXP currently public float of 270.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXP was 2.01M shares.

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly performance of 6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Lexington Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for LXP stocks with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11.50 based on the research report published on June 8th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the value of $11.50. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 8th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Market Perform” to LXP, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

LXP Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Lexington Realty Trust saw 6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from Johnson Lara Sweeney, who sold 28,271 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Nov 26. After this action, Johnson Lara Sweeney now owns 362,413 shares of Lexington Realty Trust, valued at $314,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.40 for the present operating margin

+41.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexington Realty Trust stands at +85.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 79.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.21. Total debt to assets is 42.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.