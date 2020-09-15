Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Polar Power, Inc.?

by Denise Gardner

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/20 that Polar Power Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ :POLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POLA is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Polar Power, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$1.6 below the current price. POLA currently public float of 5.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POLA was 3.65M shares.

POLA’s Market Performance

POLA stocks went down by -0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.93% and a quarterly performance of 12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.51% for Polar Power, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.41% for POLA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POLA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POLA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 7th of the previous year 2017.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POLA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for POLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 9th, 2017.

POLA Trading at -34.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6730. In addition, Polar Power, Inc. saw -32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -16.05 for the present operating margin
  • +19.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polar Power, Inc. stands at -16.31. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.34. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -29.20 for asset returns.

Based on Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.55. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -38.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

