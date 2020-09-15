Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.?

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock price has collected 27.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Conduent Inc, Agile Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Delta Air Lines, or AstraZeneca?

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :AGRX) Right Now?

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50, which is -$3.74 below the current price. AGRX currently public float of 67.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRX was 1.58M shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stocks went up by 27.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.65% and a quarterly performance of 30.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.74% for AGRX stocks with a simple moving average of 39.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $4 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2018.

William Blair gave a rating of “ Mkt Perform” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at 35.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares surge +31.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +27.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. saw 49.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who bought 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 15,919,925 shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $1,750,000 using the latest closing price.

Reilly Dennis, the Chief Financial Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Reilly Dennis is holding 25,000 shares at $58,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

The total capital return value is set at -57.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.45. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.