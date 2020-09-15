Is Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) a Keeper?

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Extreme Advances 28 Locations Worldwide To Cloud Managed Networking in Just 24 Hours

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67, which is -$3.96 below the current price. EXTR currently public float of 119.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.17M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Extreme Networks, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.98% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Extreme Networks, Inc. saw -46.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Aug 31. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 580,933 shares of Extreme Networks, Inc., valued at $218,620 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks, Inc., bought 20,000 shares at $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 169,883 shares at $97,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.50 for the present operating margin

+53.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks, Inc. stands at -13.38. The total capital return value is set at -10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.47. Equity return is now at value -304.60, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 8,902.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 49.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8,240.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.