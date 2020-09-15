Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.61. The company’s stock price has collected -3.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/11/20 that Microsoft’s Latest Xbox Could Be a Game Changer

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.09, which is $27.06 above the current price. TTWO currently public float of 112.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.47M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went down by -3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.64% and a quarterly performance of 14.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $166 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “ Outperform” to TTWO, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.05. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from ZELNICK STRAUSS, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $173.58 back on Aug 19. After this action, ZELNICK STRAUSS now owns 78,120 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $6,075,172 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sold 216 shares at $173.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 60,825 shares at $37,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.77 for the present operating margin

+48.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at +13.09. The total capital return value is set at 17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.10. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.