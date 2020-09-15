Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

by Ethane Eddington

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Ocugen Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ocugen, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.70, which is -$0.33 below the current price. OCGN currently public float of 121.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 33.55M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.01% and a quarterly performance of 22.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.15% for Ocugen, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.43% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.13% for the last 200 days.

OCGN Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -41.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3930. In addition, Ocugen, Inc. saw -36.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Castillo Kirsten, who bought 75,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 28. After this action, Castillo Kirsten now owns 75,000 shares of Ocugen, Inc., valued at $23,498 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen, Inc., bought 143,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 406,000 shares at $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -614.70, with -159.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade RVLV Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Companies

The Chart for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
Business

Here’s Our Rant About ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Denise Gardner - 0
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $501.82. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Denise Gardner - 0
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $501.82. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (WM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ASB Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ASB Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s Our Rant About ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Denise Gardner - 0
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $501.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels STOR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

The Chart for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (BIIB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links