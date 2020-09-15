Search
Home Business
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)

by Daisy Galbraith

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Moleculin Announces COVID-19 In Vivo Testing Contracted for WP1122

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ :MBRX) Right Now?

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBRX is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.33, which is -$0.8 below the current price. MBRX currently public float of 54.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBRX was 3.21M shares.

MBRX’s Market Performance

MBRX stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.22% and a quarterly performance of -28.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Moleculin Biotech, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.02% for MBRX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

MBRX Trading at -18.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8605. In addition, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

The total capital return value is set at -115.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.69. Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -68.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38.

Previous articleIs Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) a Keeper?
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade CPRX Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links