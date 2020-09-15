Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went up by 13.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.94. The company’s stock price has collected 21.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Axsome Therapeutics Presents New Data from GEMINI Phase 3 Trial with AXS-05 Demonstrating Rapid and Significant Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes in Major Depressive Disorder

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.30, which is -$83.06 below the current price. AXSM currently public float of 29.40M and currently shorts hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 450.93K shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went up by 21.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the value of $200. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXSM, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

AXSM Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who bought 650 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 403,698 shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $51,025 using the latest closing price.

Pizzie Nick, the Chief Financial Officer of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., bought 777 shares at $76.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Pizzie Nick is holding 41,217 shares at $59,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

The total capital return value is set at -65.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.14. Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.03. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.70.