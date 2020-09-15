Search
Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Just Got Our Attention

by Denise Gardner

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went up by 8.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Invitae Appoints Kimber Lockhart to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Invitae Corporation (NYSE :NVTA) Right Now?

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 216.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVTA is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Invitae Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25, which is $1.11 above the current price. NVTA currently public float of 106.70M and currently shorts hold a 19.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVTA was 3.13M shares.

NVTA’s Market Performance

NVTA stocks went up by 9.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.54% and a quarterly performance of 105.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Invitae Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.21% for NVTA stocks with a simple moving average of 63.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTA reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for NVTA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NVTA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 7th of the previous year.

NVTA Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTA rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.66. In addition, Invitae Corporation saw 117.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTA starting from WERNER ROBERT F., who sold 246 shares at the price of $33.87 back on Sep 10. After this action, WERNER ROBERT F. now owns 30,334 shares of Invitae Corporation, valued at $8,331 using the latest closing price.

George Sean E, the President & CEO of Invitae Corporation, sold 742 shares at $33.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that George Sean E is holding 638,376 shares at $25,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -108.69 for the present operating margin
  • +44.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invitae Corporation stands at -111.60. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.07. Equity return is now at value -106.90, with -50.50 for asset returns.

Based on Invitae Corporation (NVTA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.65. Total debt to assets is 40.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -18.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.40.

