Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Huntsman Updates Its Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE :HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Huntsman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.61, which is $0.42 above the current price. HUN currently public float of 197.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUN was 1.89M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.90% and a quarterly performance of 23.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Huntsman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.81% for HUN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $142 based on the research report published on June 19th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUN reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for HUN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 4th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to HUN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

HUN Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.01. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from Hankins Anthony P, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Mar 12. After this action, Hankins Anthony P now owns 512,366 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

STRYKER DAVID M, the Exec VP, GC and Sec of Huntsman Corporation, bought 2,500 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that STRYKER DAVID M is holding 231,743 shares at $37,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.75 for the present operating margin
  • +20.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.87. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 104.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.16. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

