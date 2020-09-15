Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Republic Services Charitable Foundation Finding Innovative Ways to Support Neighborhood Revitalization Amid Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE :RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSG is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Republic Services, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.62, which is -$6.51 below the current price. RSG currently public float of 317.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSG was 1.15M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

RSG stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.67% and a quarterly performance of 18.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.41% for Republic Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for RSG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $90 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the value of $83. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to RSG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

RSG Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.54. In addition, Republic Services, Inc. saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Stuart Timothy E, who sold 14,710 shares at the price of $95.20 back on Sep 09. After this action, Stuart Timothy E now owns 0 shares of Republic Services, Inc., valued at $1,400,360 using the latest closing price.

SLAGER DONALD W, the CEO and Director of Republic Services, Inc., sold 33,166 shares at $91.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that SLAGER DONALD W is holding 342,279 shares at $3,026,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+28.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 110.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.44. Total debt to assets is 39.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 98.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.