Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Nutanix Announces New Simplified Partner Program for the Multicloud Era

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Nutanix, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.08, which is $4.07 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 171.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 3.88M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.42% and a quarterly performance of 6.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Nutanix, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTNX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

NTNX Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +16.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Nutanix, Inc. saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Pandey Dheeraj, who sold 338,872 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Sep 01. After this action, Pandey Dheeraj now owns 0 shares of Nutanix, Inc., valued at $9,619,221 using the latest closing price.

Pandey Dheeraj, the CEO and Chairman of Nutanix, Inc., sold 11,128 shares at $27.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pandey Dheeraj is holding 41,606 shares at $311,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.39 for the present operating margin

+77.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix, Inc. stands at -66.75. The total capital return value is set at -163.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.