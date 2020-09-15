Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) went up by 6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s stock price has collected 9.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that CytomX Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :CTMX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTMX is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.44, which is -$7.18 below the current price. CTMX currently public float of 41.96M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTMX was 482.57K shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX stocks went up by 9.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.57% and a quarterly performance of -10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for CTMX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on June 1st of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the value of $16. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CTMX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

CTMX Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sold 36,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on May 12. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 84,306 shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $540,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -177.84. The total capital return value is set at -105.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.84. Equity return is now at value -95.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,045.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.