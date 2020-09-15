Search
Here’s Our Rant About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)

by Nicola Day

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE :XHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XHR is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.69, which is $0.21 above the current price. XHR currently public float of 112.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XHR was 791.27K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

XHR stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.63% and a quarterly performance of -15.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for XHR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on June 9th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XHR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for XHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Overweight” to XHR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

XHR Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. saw -56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHR starting from VERBAAS MARCEL, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $13.19 back on Mar 09. After this action, VERBAAS MARCEL now owns 721,903 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc., valued at $26,380 using the latest closing price.

BASS KEITH E, the Director of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc., bought 3,500 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that BASS KEITH E is holding 10,650 shares at $48,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.61 for the present operating margin
  • +14.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.82. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.16. Total debt to assets is 40.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

